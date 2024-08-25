SIT formed to probe charges of sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry

Amid the allegation that the state government is taking no action against perpetrators despite shocking details of assault against women in Malayalam film industry have come out, the Kerala government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team(SIT) consisting of senior women police officers for conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against female actors in Malayalam film industry.

Inspector General (IG) Sparjan Kumar will lead the seven-member team with four women IPS officers. ADGP( Crime branch) H Venketesh will supervise the functioning of the team.

The team will have S Ajeetha Begum, DIG, Merlin Joseph, SP, G Poonkuzhi, AIG, Aiswarya Dongre, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy, V Ajith, AIG, Law and Order and S Mafhusoodanan, SP, Crime Branch, as its members.

The SIT was formed after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with the top police officers on Sunday.