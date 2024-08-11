Sisodia takes charge of AAP’s preparation for Delhi assembly polls

A day after his release, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia convened a meeting of top AAP leaders at his residence on Sunday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

During the meeting it was decided that Sisodia would be meeting with party MLAs on August 13, and councilors on August 14 followed by a padyatra (foot march) across Delhi to expose BJP’s alleged attempts to hinder city’s progress.

The former education minister of Delhi gathered feedback on the current political situation in Delhi, leading to a detailed discussion on strategies to be employed by the party to win the elections.

The leaders’ suggestions were carefully considered, and a consensus was reached on how to proceed strategically based on the prevailing circumstances, the party said.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, National General Secretary (Organisation) and MP Sandeep Pathak, Delhi State Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Imran Hussain, National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, MLA Durgesh Pathak, senior leader Jasmine Shah, and other key figures.

Speaking about the meeting, National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said it had been decided in the meeting that a meeting of all the MLAs will be held on Monday, in which all the points will be discussed in detail.

After this, Sisodia will hold a meeting with all the party councilors on Tuesday, and following that the senior AAP leader will go on a ‘Padyatra’ (Foot march) across Delhi to meet the people and talk to them. “It is now clear to the people of this country that the only agenda of the BJP is to somehow stop the work of the people of Delhi and break the AAP. Despite so many adverse circumstances, today the AAP is standing tall and doing good work. Also, our party is moving forward in every state. We have come out of these difficulties stronger,” he added.

“Manish Sisodia will now go among the people. The blessings of the people remain on us. We will continue to work hard for Delhi in the future too,” he added.

Another AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also claimed that the party was confident that Delhi’ites won’t give even a single seat to BJP in assembly polls.

Before the meeting, Bharadwaj said ever since Sisodia returned home from jail after 17 months, there is a lot of enthusiasm among our leaders, party cadre and the people of Delhi, and people are stopping us on the road and congratulating us.