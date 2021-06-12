Criticising the recent report by the Centre on Punjab’s school education, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged the Modi government for favouring the Punjab CM in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

The AAP took strong objection to the recent report by the Centre which projected Punjab for hosting the best government schools in the country. AAP also tool an offence over the report’s finding.

The party called the report “farce” and politically motivated since it alleged that 800 government schools have been shut in the Congress-ruled state.

“This report is just another arrow that points towards the direction of the solid friendship between ModiJi and Captain Amarinder Singh, in lieu of the upcoming Punjab elections in 2022. Crediting Punjab Government with the best government schools in the country at a time when Punjab has seen the closure of more than 800 schools, and several schools found to be functioning as alcohol factories, is a farce,” Sisodia alleged while making a digital address on Saturday.

“This report is just another way to show the blessings ModiJi has showered on Capt. Amarinder Singh, extending a hand of friendship similar to the previous election. Strangely enough, this report has been released at a time when people have been raising questions regarding the performance and inadequacies of the Punjab Government in education,” he remarked.

It is crystal clear that Captain Amarinder Singh has the blessings of ModiJi and Central Government for the upcoming elections and we can consider this report as a gift to Capt. Singh.”