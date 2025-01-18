Sisodia expresses confidence of AAP getting majority in Delhi polls, says critics of ‘revdi’ politics following AAP

Hitting back at BJP’s jibe at AAP, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said the ruling party is “AAPda” for the BJP as he expressed confidence of Aam Aadmi Party winning Delhi assembly polls.

With BJP and other parties making populous promises to people, Sisodia told ANI it is good that other parties are now accepting the politics of Kejriwal and were giving what they called “revdies”

Hitting out at BJP over “revdi” culture allegations against AAP, the former Deputy Chief Minister said people should get the benefit of the taxes paid by them.

“It is the tax money of people, rather than it being spent on close friends of those who are in power, people should get facilities through it (tax money). It is a good thing that other parties are now accepting the politics of Kejriwal, the man whom they used to make fun of…now they have realised they can’t make fun of politics that is in the interest of people. But the thing that matters here is ‘trust’…earlier they used to make fun of Kejriwal saying that he is distributing ‘Revdi’ now they are saying they will give ‘Revdi’ too but the thing is who will distribute ‘trust’…who do people trust?…people trust Kejriwal,” he said.

Sisodia, a former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister who is contesting from Jangpura, said AAP will win Delhi polls and people will give support “chappar phaad ke”.

“A government will be formed with comfortable majority…when people give you the feel that they will give a govt of comfortable majority, then they give you seats ‘Chappar Phaad ke’. So we will win seats ‘Chappar Phaad ke’, how much we will win, we will get to know it once we are a little bit more closer towards the election,” Sisodia told ANI.

“It doesn’t matter if two seats go here and there…we will be forming government with a comfortable majority,” he added.

Answering a query, he said the Delhi government has taken steps to counter pollution.

“When it comes to Delhi pollution, by introducing electric buses and vehicles, Delhi govt has done its job. But when the Delhi government bans a diesel vehicle in Delhi, then UP government allows that vehicle in Ghaziabad and UP, pollution doesn’t have boundaries….so till pollution is seen as an issue of whole north India… whose job is that? It is the job of central government, but they are not doing it. They are doing politics in the name of Delhi and Punjab…stubble burning pollution has been brought down, in Delhi, pollution has been brought down…in UP and Madhya Pradesh also stubble burning is happening and it is increasing there,” he said

“Let BJP say what vision they have for Delhi to reduce pollution…let them say they will reduce pollution in Ghaziabad, they will ban diesel vehicles in Ghaziabad…but they won’t say so but they keep talking about Delhi,” he added.

On the issue of cleaning Yamuna and the river being in a dire state, he admitted that work needs to be done.

“I appreciate and follow Kejriwal as a leader and one thing I like about him is that, when he promises to deliver something, he doesn’t later call it ‘Jhumla’. Unlike Amit Shah who once came and said what PM said regarding Rs 15 lakhs, was a ‘Jhumla’, PM said it just like that and they wouldn’t be giving it. Kejriwal didn’t call his promise ‘Jhumla’, he said yes, being a Delhiite he wants the Yamuna River to be clean and he will work on it. He couldn’t do much work on it but he said he will,” Sisodia said

He also hit back over BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ jibe at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Every CM has their own residence in their state. PM is making a ‘Raj Mahal’ of Rs 2,700 crore, let him speak about that but this is not something which needs to be justified. But BJP which calls itself the biggest party in the world has been in power for more than a decade…when they are fighting elections in Delhi, they say they won’t talk about schools, hospitals,” he said.

“But they will say that Kejriwal has made a toilet with Gold and they will contest the election on that, we said there is no toilet made of Gold…open the ‘Raj Mahal’ of PM which is worth Rs 2,700 crore, there are chandeliers in there, which are made of diamond stones worth Rs 200 crore,” he said.

On allegations of the AAP government not tabling the CAG report, Sisodia said a special session can’t be called during the election.

“After the election, the session will be called and it will be tabled. BJP has made a report in its office and it is being distributed to the media saying that it is CAG report. Even a minister or CM can’t read CAG report. CAG report can be read only when it is tabled in the state Assembly…what if in the CAG report, we are being praised?…there is a process to table CAG report,” he said.

On parties of the INDIA alliance supporting AAP and not Congress in Delhi polls, Sisodia said it is important to focus on issues such as education of children.

“It doesn’t matter what is the future of INDIA alliance, but important is what will be the future of children of Delhi and only Kejriwal can help the children of Delhi with their future. Only Arvind Kejriwal can save the future of the people of Delhi. Our fight is for the future of people. Alliance, party, and leaders, why are we concerned about the future of all these? Our concern should be what will be the future of children and if they will get a good education or not,” he said.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.