Sirsa refutes reports claiming he was shot at

Growing pollution, action against ELVs result of AAP inaction: Delhi environment minister
Had the NGT orders from 2014 onwards and Supreme Court ruling of 2018 been acted upon in time, we wouldn’t have reached this stage, said Maninder Singh Sirsa.
According to a social media post, Sirsa was fired at while he was on a round in West Delhi’s Khyala and Vishnu Garden areas.
Scotching the rumour that he was shot at, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that such reports are “completely false”.
According to a social media post, Sirsa was fired at while he was on a round in West Delhi’s Khyala and Vishnu Garden areas.
Advertisement
“There is a rumour going around about a firing targeting me. It’s completely false,” Sirsa said in a post on X.
Advertisement
The Delhi Police also issued a clarification, saying there was no firing incident targeting Sirsa.
According to the police, when Manjinder Singh Sirsa was taking rounds in the Khyala area in the forenoon hours, a metal piece, which looked like an empty cartridge from a distance, was found on the street.
However, on closer examination, it appeared to be a part of the sewing machine. The area was scanned by the cops. The angle of Sirsa being shot at has been ruled out, said an official.
Advertisement