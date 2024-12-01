Single window camps on PM-Uday evoke overwhelming response

The single window camp on Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM- Uday) scheme organised by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) evoked an overwhelming response with thousands of people visiting these camps to sort out issues related to the scheme.

On day 1, as many as 414 new applications/registrations were done, whereas 411 pending applications were cleared from deficiencies. In all, 113 applications were approved and 83 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips were executed in various unauthorized colonies, the DDA said in a communiqué.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena, on Sunday, visited the camp at Shyam Vihar Najafgarh and interacted with the beneficiaries regarding their satisfaction with the various services offered in the camp.

He distributed certificates of ownership to 40 beneficiaries and directed the DDA to clear all pending 62,000 applications expeditiously while also disposing of the fresh applications in a mission mode so as to benefit the maximum number of people.

On the instructions of the LG, the DDA started the camp for the people residing in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The camps are to be held every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 29 in the 10 processing centres located inside these unauthorised colonies.

Some of the services offered in these camps include matters related to the issue of conveyance deed and authorisation slip, GIS Survey, new registration, and assistance regarding I bond and notarisation.

These camps are located in Burari, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar Ext, Karawal Nagar, Budh Vihar Colony, Nangloi, Khirki Extension Malviya Nagar, and New Ashok Nagar.

Earlier this year, the LG directed the DDA that 10 processing centres under PM-UDAY remain open and functional on all seven days of the week including Saturdays and Sundays, w.e.f. 1st October. The step was aimed at expediting the processing of applications and ensuring the timely delivery of ownership rights to the residents of PM-UDAY colonies.

The PM-UDAY scheme is aimed at granting ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The primary objective of this scheme is to provide legal recognition to residents’ properties, by conferring ownership rights.