Single online platform ‘Him-access’ to provide citizen-centric services in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Digital Technologies and Governance Department on Tuesday, announced the development of a unified online platform, ‘Him-access’, designed to provide citizen-centric services by consolidating all government social security schemes onto a single platform.

This platform will enable citizens and officials to access multiple departmental applications with a single click, ensuring data accuracy and consistency across state applications.

“The platform, scheduled to be launched in October, will offer 261 services currently available on the e-district portal,” he said.

The Chief Minister also directed the development of websites for Milkfed and Natural Farming, emphasising the importance of modern technology in departmental functioning to facilitate efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric services.

The state government is incorporating modern technology in the functioning of all the departments to facilitate the people of the state.

He said that with the advancement of technology, the state government intends to provide speedy services to the people of the state at their doorsteps as digital tools streamline the process and speed up the operations.

Additionally, technology also reduces human error and better data management, besides fostering transparency and accountability, he added.

He said that the integration of advanced technology in departmental functioning can lead to a more effective, efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric system.

Sukhu said that the Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline would be strengthened and that a chatbot would also be introduced soon.