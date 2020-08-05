Famous singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, has confirmed on Wednesday that he has been hospitalized after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The 74-year-old singer shared the news in a video message on Facebook, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever, that led him to get tested for COVID-19.

“They said it is a very mild case of coronavirus. They said you can stay at home and self quarantine and asked me to take some medications,” he added.

“But I didn’t want to do that with all my family members being very concerned for me. So, I got admitted to a hospital, my friends are here and taking good care of me,” the veteran singer said.

He also asked his well-wishers to not panic about his health and assured them that he was doing fine.

“I am in good hands and good health. Nobody should worry. I’m perfectly fine, except for the cold and fever, which has also subsided. In two days, I would be discharged and back home. Thank you for the concern,” he added.

Since his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu film “Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna,” Balasubrahmanyam has bagged six National Film Awards and recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He has also been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his singing. In his career, the singer has also worked as an actor and film producer.