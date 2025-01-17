Singapore President arrives in Bhubaneswar on two-day Odisha visit

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday arrived here on a two-day official visit during which the South east Asian country’s head will take part in an MoU signing ceremony to extend cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to further enhance the skill development ecosystem, particularly for the semiconductor industry in the coastal state.

Shanmugaratnam, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, is also scheduled to visit the World Skill Centre, which was set up here by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

Besides, he will tour the UNESCO heritage site of Konark Sun Temple, a vaccine manufacturing plant and the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar. He will also pay a visit to the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech in the State capital.

Ahead of ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave’, scheduled for January 28 and 29, the visit of Singapore president is being believed as a significant development to attract investors to the conclave.