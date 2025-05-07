Sindoor Spilled, Justice Served: PM Modi chose code name to avenge pahalgam massacre

Sindoor, a symbol of marriage and purity, was the focal point of Operation Sindoor carried out by the armed forces to avenge the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the strike was carried out to eliminate nine terror bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In the intervening night of May 6-7, a joint operation wiped the nine bases within 25 minutes.

According to the reports, the name for the Operation was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The massacre which unleashed at Pahalgam on April 22, saw many wives losing their husbands being shot dead at point black range. There were a few who were on their honeymoon in the picturesque valley barely days after their marriage.

The image put out by the Indian Army has Operation Sindoor is symbolic to the attack. One of ‘O’ in Sindoor is symbolised by a bowl of vermilion, some of it spilled out, symbolising the barbarity with which their life partners were killed. The caption below reads: “Justice is served. Jai Hind.”

Speaking to the media, Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 victims, expressed gratitude to the PM and the armed forces for fulfilling the promise of justice. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who is connected to this operation, especially our personnel in the armed forces and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally looked after the operation,” she said. 30-year-old Dwivedi was in Pahalgam with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists shot him in the head.

“It’s a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters,” said Pragati Jagdale, widow of Santosh Jagdale, who was one of the victims. “On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government,” she said.

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked by extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head-shots from close range and in front of their families. Family members were deliberately traumatized through the manner of the killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message,” said Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry said addressing a media briefing today.