Sikkim first state with highest vaccinated population in India

Sikkim is declared to be the first fully vaccinated state of India, where 100 percent of the population has received the first dose of vaccine and 74% of the population has received the second dose as well, sources in the Union ministry of health said.

On average, till now 9,12,325 people were vaccinated including health workers, front line workers, 45 years plus to 18 to 44 years all the categories were well taken care of. In addition to this, 4770 doses were provided to the Indian army, they said.

The Government of Sikkim took the vaccination drive very seriously. The topmost priority was to vaccinate the maximum population possible. The members collectively worked towards immunizing the whole Sikkim and achieved it in no time with proper planning and teamwork, said ministry officials.

The credit, however, also goes to the residents of Sikkim who came forward as responsible citizens and contributed towards making Sikkim a fully vaccinated state of India. It is indeed a remarkable achievement that couldn’t have been accomplished without the support and guidance of our people, the Chief Minister. Prem Singh Tamang was quoted as saying

The government of Sikkim received 11, 32, 740 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Indian Government out of which the balance at the UIP store is 1,78,390.