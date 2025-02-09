Sikkim CM takes holy dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh-2025

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a holy dip at the Sangam on Sunday, becoming the first Chief Minister from Northeast India to participate in this historic event.

Describing the sacred bath as a transformative experience, he shared that the moment brought him profound peace and spiritual elevation.

He remarked that it was his great fortune to be part of this divine gathering, where the unwavering faith and devotion of lakhs of devotees have created an incredibly inspiring atmosphere.

Tamang expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh 2025 and take a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

He was accompanied by a 135-member delegation from Sikkim, who also performed the sacred ritual at the Sangam.

The Chief Minister commended the exceptional arrangements made by the Prayagraj administration and extended his special thanks to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and other officials.

He offered prayers with the holy waters of Triveni Sangam, wishing for religion, peace, and harmony to prevail across the nation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his family also took a holy dip in the Sangam on Sunday.

Expressing his joy at being part of this grand spiritual gathering, he highlighted the significance of the event, which is being organized on a historic scale after 144 years.