As the BJP and NCP’s Ajit Pawar came together and formed the government in Maharastra, leaving the alliance between Shiv Sena –NCP-Congress hanging midway, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Saturday that the “tripartite alliance is intact”, hours after the twist in tale.

Malik told reporters in Mumbai, “We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath.”

Malik said some MLAs were deluded into attending the ceremony in which Pawar took oath as deputy CM, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Many of those MLAs who were deluded into attending the oath taking ceremony met Sharad Pawar saheb and will be present in his press conference here later today,” Malik said.

“The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs are together,” Malik told reporters.

Soon after NCP leader Ajit Pawar extended his support to a Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra, party supremo and uncle Sharad Pawar said that his nephew’s decision was a personal one.

Sharad Pawar said that the decision was not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and placed on record that they do not support or endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, after a tripartite meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, Sharad Pawar had confirmed on Friday that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead the alliance in Maharashtra.