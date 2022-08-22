Sidhu Moosewala’s parents claim ‘real killers’ still at large

Even as the Punjab Police claim to have ‘cracked’ the murder case of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, with the arrest of ‘all accused directly or indirectly linked to the murder case’, the Punjabi singer’s parents believe that the “real killers” who ordered their son’s murder are yet to be exposed and have threatened protest in order to get justice.

Addressing a gathering of the singer’s fans at her home in Mansa’s Musa village on Sunday, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur and father Balkaur Singh said that they will have take to street against the police for giving clean chit to the real killers of their son by arresting gangsters by sparing the masterminds who ordered Moosewala’s killing.

“We gave three months to the government. But by taking names of gangsters, they gave clean chit to the people who made gangsters kill him (Moosewala). We cooperated with the administration and the government, but we don’t have the hope that we will get justice for our son,” an emotional Charan Kaur said.

Ever since 28-year-old Moosewala’s killing on 29 May, the singer’s family is questioning the police theory that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Punjab Police, was the “mastermind” behind the killing.

The police claim that the singer’s murder was in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year. Moosewala’s “manager” Shagunpreet, who is absconding, is linked to Middukhera’s murder. But the singer’s family maintains Shaganpreet was not Moosewala’s manager.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had recently blamed some unnamed singers and white-collared people, who were not able to digest Moosewala’s quick rise in Rs 700 crore Punjabi music industries where many gangs are also running music companies -for his son’s murder.

Singh said the police are blaming a gang war for his son’s murder but it was not true.

“What gang-war can we have? We are common farmers with only five to seven acres of land. The only thing that we had was my son got successful. What do we have to do with gangs? Someone will join a gang if he intends to make quick money or cheat people. Why will a young man who is getting Rs 1 crore for one or one-and-half-hour music show go for the wrong way? When God is giving someone money the right way, why would he go for the wrong way,” Singh said on Sunday.

“Someone should prove that my son had relations with a gangster or did something wrong with the help of a gangster. I will take the responsibility for my son and be ready to face any punishment for that. But we will have to be united and make a consensus (to get justice for Moosewala). We will not remain silent on this. We will have to come out on the roads,” Moosewala’s father added.

The Punjab Police claimed that six shooters were involved in Moosewala’s murder. While two of these alleged killers were killed in a police encounter, three are behind bars and one is absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansa, Gaurav Toora said the police are making all-out efforts to deliver justice to Moosewala’s family. “All accused directly or indirectly linked to the murder case have been arrested. The police will soon file a chargesheet. It will then be up to the court to punish the accused,” he said.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the police have arrested almost all the accused, and the search for the remaining one or two is on.