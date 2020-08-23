The probe into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been paced up since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken the case and in this regards, it has questioned two key witnesses on Sunday.

The two witnesses include a staff member named Neeraj and his friend Sidharth Pathani both of who were present at the time of breaking the door.

Neeraj has been called for the third consecutive day at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for questioning.

Sidharth Pathani is also said to be the flatmate of the late actor and he was called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well in connection with the money laundering case involving Rs 15 crore.

Yesterday, both the witnesses were also taken to the actor’s Bandra flat, where he had committed suicide, to recreate the scene. The CBI team has visited the crime scene today again.

On Friday, the CBI questioned Neeraj for over 10 hours, besides Sushant’s other staff Dipesh Sawant and his house manager Samuel Miranda were also questioned.

Miranda was questioned for over five hours by the CBI.

CBI has also contacted the AIIMS in Delhi to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor.

The CBI team began its investigation into the case on Friday. A 10-member team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad is probing the controversial death case of the actor.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.

The apex court was hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government is competent to request CBI for probe into the sensational case.