Siddaramaiah deputes Deputy CM Shivakumar to represent state and party at delimitation meet in Chennai

Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddarmaiah has deputed his deputy, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, to represent the state and party at the delimitation meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin.

In a letter to Stalin, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that due to prior commitments, he could not attend the meeting, which is likely to discuss and finalise strategies to oppose the delimitation.

Advertisement

However, he said that considering the importance of the issue, he had requested Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar to participate in the discussions and deliberations.

Advertisement

“I have received the letter, which raises important issues of state autonomy with serious implications for the principles governing our polity, particularly the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies, Siddaramaiah said, adding, “Although I would like to attend the meeting, prior commitments prevent me from doing so.”

Stalin had also sought formal consent for the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka in the South, West Bengal and Odisha in the East, and Punjab in the North, to oppose the proposed delimitation.

Stalin also sought the nomination of a senior Congress leader who could serve on the JAC and help coordinate a unified strategy.

“The essence of India’s democracy rests on its federal character. Today, I write with urgency as this balance faces a profound threat that could permanently diminish the influence of states like ours in shaping the nation’s future,” Stalin said, adding, “With the 2021 Census delayed, the delimitation exercise—originally expected after the 2031 Census—could now take place much earlier than anticipated.

“This expedited timeline leaves us with very little time to protect our interests. The question is no longer whether delimitation will happen, but when—and whether it will honour the contributions of states that have advanced our national priorities,” Stalin said.