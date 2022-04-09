Siddaramaiah, 63 others in K’taka get death threats

As many as 64 persons, including Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and famous progressive litterateur K. Veerabhadrappa, have received death threat messages which are doing rounds on social media.

The police department has taken serious note of the matter and is contemplating beefing up the security.

“Death is lurking around you, be ready to die”, read the message which has gone viral on social media in Karnataka. The miscreants who put out the message have called themselves as ‘Sahishna Hindu’ (tolerant Hindu).

“You have been on the path of destruction. Death is very close to you. You be ready. Death might strike you in any form. Inform your family members and make arrangements for your funerals,” read the message.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has warned the government not to take such threats lightly. He urged the ruling BJP to provide security to progressive thinker and writer K. Veerabhadrappa and also to other writers who have opposed the government’s silence on “communal polarisation” in the state.

Incidents such as the shootout of activist and writer Prof M.M. Kalburgi should not be repeated in the state, he said. The development has caused concern in the state. Following the hijab row and Muslim organisations’ protest against the court verdict, Hindu organisations have demanded a ban on Muslim merchants in temples, halal cut meat, idols made by Muslim sculptors, mango traders and even drivers and transport companies.

The opposition Congress and JD(S) have blamed ruling BJP for these developments and alleged that it is aiding and abetting Hindu organisations to create unrest in society.