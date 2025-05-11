SIA raids 20 locations in South Kashmir, unearths sleeper cells tied to Pakistan-based handlers

A day after the ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out multiple searches across South Kashmir. The raids were conducted at 20 locations as part of the surveillance on the terror associates and overground workers (OGW) working in Kashmir.

In a statement, the SIA said that the technical intelligence indicated that a host of sleeper cells in Kashmir were in direct contact with their handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in conveying sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations via messaging apps including but not limited to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and so on.

These terror associates were also involved in online radical propaganda at the behest of terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, impinging upon the national security and integrity.

“The State Investigation Agency conducted searches at around 20 locations across all districts of South Kashmir on 11 May 2025 in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CI/SIA Kashmir,” said an official.

During the raids, substantial incriminating materials were seized and suspects rounded up for further questioning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that these entities are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy to propagate and further anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.