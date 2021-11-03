SIA another repressive apparatus in J&K: Gupkar Alliance

Dr. Farooq Abdullah led the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday described the setting up of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) as a step towards strengthening the “repressive apparatus” in this region.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement on behalf of PAGD said the formation of one more agency empowered with unbridled powers is one more assault on democratic rights and civil liberties of citizens. In the name of fighting terrorism, these agencies and laws are being weaponised against the citizens who hold a different viewpoint from the government.

What was the need to add one more such agency? when already NIA and UAPA have created havoc among the people by gross misuse of these draconian measures, said PAGD.

J&K is a political issue and needs a political outreach. What was required to be done was to provide relief and not any addition to such harsh measures which are bound to deepen their alienation.

PAGD had opposed all such laws in the past and will do so in future as well. Even eminent jurists in the country have expressed resentment over the draconian laws being passed by the government in the name of fighting terrorism. These laws can be wielded as a weapon against opponents. The fight to defend democracy must encompass the struggle to get rid of these draconian laws, stated the PAGD.