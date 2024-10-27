Shri Ram temple to shine with eco-friendly lamps

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host a grand 8th Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year, with preparations underway to make the first Diwali at the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple truly unforgettable.

The celebration aims to create a world record by lighting 25 to 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River, while special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Shri Ram temple. These lamps are designed to prevent stains and soot from affecting the temple’s structure and will remain lit for extended periods.

Officials of the Shri Ramjanambhoomi Trust said here on Sunday that a special floral decoration will adorn the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The temple complex has been divided into various sections for decoration, with each section assigned specific responsibilities.

The overall supervision of lighting, entrance arch decorations, and thorough cleaning have been entrusted to Ashu Shukla, a retired IG from the Bihar cadre. Devotees will experience a divine sight as the temple is beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

Environmental protection is also a key focus for this Deepotsav. Special wax lamps will be used to minimize carbon emissions and protect the temple from soot damage. The temple trust aims to make Ayodhya, not just a center of religion and faith this Diwali, but also a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness.

To ensure the Deepotsav’s grandeur leaves a lasting impression, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to keep the temple open for Bhawan Darshan from October 29 to November 1 until midnight.

Visitors can access the temple from Gate No. 4B (luggage scanner point) to marvel at its grand decorations. This festival of lights will convey a message of faith, environmental stewardship, and beauty, making Ayodhya’s Deepawali a truly global spectacle.