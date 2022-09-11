Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold its meeting today in Ayodhya to discuss the progress of the construction of the Ram Temple. The meeting will be held at the Circuit House.

Eleven members of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust reached Ayodhya for the meeting. Nipendra Mishra, chairman of the building construction committee, will also attend the meeting of the trust. Before the meeting, the officials of the trust conducted a site inspection in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

According to sources, the process of construction of Ram Lalla’s temple and the account of income expenditure will be presented in the meeting. Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai, member Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Kameshwar Chaupal and treasurer of the trust Govind Dev Giri, reached Ayodhya.

Sources said the progress of temple construction will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. Ex-officio members of the trust will also attend the meeting. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das including K Parasaran and others will attend the meeting virtually.

The meeting of the Building Construction Committee is held every month.

According to the Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple’s ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.