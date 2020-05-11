Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, has been sealed after an officer there tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

The ministry took to its Twitter account to announce that the office will reopen on Tuesday and the employees will continue to work from home in the meantime.

“An official of Ministry of Power has been detected positive for Covid-19. All the due protocols as per extant guidelines are being followed,” the Ministry of Power said in a tweet.

“Ministry is functional through work from home. Normal functioning, as per extant guidelines, will resume from Tuesday,” the tweet read further.

On May 5, a floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, located in Delhi’s Rajpath area, was sealed after a senior law ministry official tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, the NITI Aayog building was sealed for two days after a director-level officer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

In April again, as many as 125 families living near the Rashtrapati Bhavan were asked to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after an individual there tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

In the biggest single-day jump, India on Monday recorded 4,213 cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 67,152 in the country.

As many as 97 deaths were reported in the same period taking the toll to 2,206.

Delhi reported 310 new cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths due to Coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 7,233, with 73 deaths being reported so far.