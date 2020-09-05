Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda has been sent to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday till September 9.

The duo was detained by the NCB last night over in connection with the drugs abuse under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law.

NCB said Showik Chakraborty has given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs and will now be confronted with his sister Rhea. The agency continues investigations into allegations of drug abuse surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“There are specific roles/ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences. The financial trail of all previous transactions of drug purchase has to be verified,” the NCB told Mumbai court.

As per the reports, Rhea Chakraborty might be summoned by NCB tomorrow.

According to the NCB, Abdul Basit Parihar facilitated the sale of drugs and was in contact with Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty.

“He used to pay and receive money via credit cards/cash and payment gateways,” the NCB told the court. He was an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high profile personalities and drug suppliers, it added.

The NCB told the court that the sale of drugs was enabled by Parihar via two other alleged drug peddlers, Kaizan Ibrahim and Zaid Vilatra.

All the three accused are in the custody of NCB.

However, Ibrahim was sent to 14-day custody today and also received bail.

The NCB on Friday took Showik Chakraborty to its office in Mumbai shortly after searches in his house.

As per the reports, the NCB has seized his laptop. NCB had drawn links between Showik and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Another team of NCB has conducted the raid this morning at the residence of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB has also raided the house of Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and he was taken to the NCB office for questioning after the searches.