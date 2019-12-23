Ahead of Congress’ planned protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, that took the nation by storm, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to the students to join the mega opposition rally and show that “they are Indians”.

“Dear students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah (sic),” Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Dear Students & Youth of 🇮🇳, It’s not good enough just to feel 🇮🇳. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re 🇮🇳 & won’t allow 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also called upon the people to join the protest at Raj Ghat.

ये देश एक साझा रिश्ता है, साझा ख़्वाब है। इस मिट्टी को हमने मेहनतों के रंग से सींचा है। संविधान हमारी शक्ति है। देश को फूट डालो और राज करो की राजनीति से बचाना है। आइए आज दोपहर 3 बजे से बापू की समाधि राजघाट पर मेरे साथ संविधान पाठ का हिस्सा बनिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 23, 2019

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registrar for Citizens (NRC), which was scheduled for Sunday, was pushed to Monday as the permission for the same was denied due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila ground.

In a statement on Saturday, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said: “Congress party senior leaders will undertake a satyagrah at Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Raj Ghat on December 23, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in line with the path of non violent, yet consistent and unequivocal opposition shown by the Mahatma Gandhi, the Party’s satyagrah will fight against this dictatorial government and to protect BR Ambedkar’s Constitution.”

According to reports, Besides Rahul Gandhi, all senior leaders including interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present in the satyagraha.

The Congress has been facing flak over its non participation in the protest over CAA and NRC. A day after the violent protest at the Jamia Millia Islamia, Rahul Gandhi had left for South Korea on an official tour.

In his absence his sister Priyanka Gandhi took the centre-stage and protested against the government as she joined the symbolic protest over the police brutality against students at India Gate on Tuesday. She again joined the protest of students at India Gate on Friday evening, soon after the protest over the CAA and the NRC turned violent near the Delhi Gate area in Daryaganj and a car parked just outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office was torched and other vehicles vandalised.

Earlier, election strategist and Janata Dal United leader Prashant Kishor had taken a dig at the “largely absent” Congress as protests erupted across the country.

“Congress is not on the streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least the party could do is to make all Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states (sic),” Kishor had tweeted on Friday.

“Or else these statements mean nothing,” he added, referring to a statement by Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week against the Government over the crackdown on protests.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the duo has destroyed the future of Indian youth.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came amid PM Modi’s ‘Aabhar Rally’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan during which Modi gave clarifications on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi addressed the youth of India and said that the Modi-Shah duo has destroyed their future. He accused the duo of dividing the nation as they don’t have the capability to face the youth’s anger on the damage which they have done to the jobs and economy.