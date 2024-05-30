Shone George challenges Thomas Isaac to say Veena Vijayan’s company does not have an account in Abu Dhabi Bank

Responding to senior CPI-M leader and former finance minister Thomas Issac’s statement that BJP leader Shone George’s allegation that a substantial amount was deposited into Chief Minister Panarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s bank account in Abu Dhabi by two foreign companies is false, the BJP leader on Thursday reiterated that the company against which he had complained that crores of rupees had been transacted through a foreign account belonged to Veena Vijayan, the daughter of the Chief Minister.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shone challenged Thomas Issac whether he (Thomas Isaac) has the guts to say that Exalogic company does not have an account with Veena T and Suneesh M in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Shone also challenged Issac to take legal action against him if his allegations were false.

Shone said Thomas Isaac’s remark that the Exalogic company in UAE and the Exalogic company owned by the Chief Minister’s daughter are different is an attempt to divert the issue.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Thomas Issac rejected Shone George’s allegations against Chief Minister Veena Vijayan, saying that he (Shone) has created a false narrative. He said Shone George is lying about the Exalogic company. Issac claimed that Veena’s firm and the company in UAE that Shone George referred to were two different entities.

BJP leader Shone George on Wednesday alleged that a substantial amount was deposited into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s bank account in Abu Dhabi. He claimed that the amount was deposited in Abu Dhabi-based Commercial Bank to the account of Exalogic Consulting, Media City, UAE.