Shocking attacks on police officers raise questions over Bihar govt’s good governance claim

After Araria, Munger, and Madhubani, anti-social elements have now fearlessly attacked police officers in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The recent spate of attacks on police officers has resulted in the death of two police officers and caused severe injuries to several other police personnel in the past few days.

The latest case is from Bhagalpur. Late on Saturday, a police team was attacked by a mob in Bhagalpur’s Antichak police station area while investigating a fight, resulting in injuries to five officers, including a sub-inspector.

On Saturday, there was a violent clash in Madhubani over a land dispute. When the police arrived to control the situation on Sunday, the policemen were pelted with stones and chased away. People also attacked the police with bricks and sticks, due to which many policemen got injured.

On Friday (March 14), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh was tragically killed in Munger district. While investigating a disturbance caused by intoxicated individuals in Nandlalpur village, Singh was attacked by a mob. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with his murder, and authorities continue to search for additional suspects.

On Wednesday (March 12), ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mall was fatally injured while attempting to arrest a suspect, facing violent resistance from villagers in Araria district. The district police have arrested five individuals so far, while efforts are on to apprehend the remaining culprits.

During Holi festivities, ASI Vivek Kumar Yadav and other constables were attacked by miscreants in Patna while on duty. During the attack, the miscreants got their companion freed from police custody and fled from the spot.

The recent series of attacks on police officers, coupled with an alarming rise in the number of crimes in Bihar, has shocked everyone and put a question mark on the BJP-Nitish government’s claim of good governance.

Veteran JD(U) leader Vijay Chaudhary said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is fully aware of these incidents and has made it clear that strict action will be taken against the criminals.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, “It is futile to expect the senseless and corrupt government to punish the criminals. The conviction rate of Bihar Police in criminal cases is lowest because corrupt, useless, and incompetent officers have been posted in the state.”