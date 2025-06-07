Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirms support for MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, rejects speculations over ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday firmly asserted his support for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and urged everyone to stop speculating about the motives behind his ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

Chouhan and Yadav shared the stage at a function organised to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹113.45 crore at the PG Government Ground in Sehore.

“With the responsibility entrusted to me by the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the party, I will continue to fulfil my duties from Delhi and across the nation with complete dedication until my last breath. There should be no room for doubt or speculation. For me, the party’s word is final — it is sacred,” Chouhan said.

“I request my friends in the media not to speculate unnecessarily. Mohan Yadav is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and we stand firmly with him in working for the development of the state,” he added.

On 25 May, Chouhan began his padyatra, declaring, “Tiger abhi zinda hai,” while addressing people on the first day of the yatra between Ladkui village and Bhadakui village.

That statement triggered speculation about deeper political motives behind the yatra.

On Saturday, Chouhan sought to put all such speculation to rest.

Chouhan remains the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, having held the post four times between 2005 and 2023.