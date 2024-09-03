Shivraj Chouhan launches Krishi Nivesh Portal, AgriSure Fund

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched an integrated Agri investment Portal named Krishi Nivesh and AgriSURE Fund at Pusa here.

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, Ramnath Thakur and Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Devesh Chaturvedi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan highlighted the significance of the Krishi Nivesh Portal, which is expected to transform the agricultural landscape by centralising investment opportunities and information. He said this portal is a comprehensive platform designed to enhance agribusinesses, attract investments, and improve farmers’ income. “It aligns with our vision of modernizing agriculture through technological advancements and innovative practices,” the Union Minister said.

Chouhan emphasised that the portal will cater to diverse stakeholders, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and industries, by providing easy access to information regarding various Central and state government schemes.

He further added Krishi Nivesh aims to create a thriving ecosystem for agribusinesses, promoting sustainable growth and development in the agricultural sector.

Chouhan said the portal addresses longstanding challenges in the agriculture sector, such as fragmented information, siloed operations across departments, and slow progress in loan disbursement and scheme applications.

The Krishi Nivesh Portal is designed to streamline the investment process, making it more transparent and efficient. Investors can now easily access detailed information on various government schemes and track the status of their applications.

The Union Minister also highlighted the portal’s potential to catalyse a new era of growth in India’s agriculture and allied sectors by promoting collaboration, driving innovation, and ensuring sustainable development. He also said, by bridging the information gap and facilitating seamless coordination between different departments, the Krishi Nivesh Portal will boost agri-investments and empower stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme was launched in 2020 for creation of Post-harvest Management infrastructure and Community farming assets. Special campaigns are conducted to promote the AIF scheme and in recognition of the efforts of various banks and states in successfully implementing the AIF scheme, Excellence awards are presented to them for fostering collective achievements, promoting excellence and inspiring future performance under AIF.

Along with the launch of Krishi Nivesh portal, Chouhan presented AIF Excellence Awards to the top-performing banks and states under various categories in recognition and appreciation of their efforts.

While congratulating the top performers, the Union Minister emphasised that the Award Ceremony will serve to motivate the best performing banks and also inspire other Banks to enhance their performance, thereby contributing to the overall success of the AIF scheme. Representatives from various states and banks were present in the Award Ceremony.