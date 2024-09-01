Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Modi apologised to cover up the corruption, says Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue, terming his apology over the incident an attempt to hide corruption.

“Modi tendered an apology to cover the corruption. Wherever there was the hand of Modi, including the Ram temple, Parliament House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue – every work was proved to be of low quality,” he alleged.

Mr Thackeray added that there was arrogance on Modi’s face while tendering the apology.

Thackeray’s remarks came during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition’s “Jode Maro” protest in Mumbai against the Shivaji Maharaj’s statue collapse.

The 35-foot statue of the Maratha emperor at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra collapsed on August 26. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day in December last year.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and people of the state who were hurt by the collapse of the Maratha emperor’s statue.

“For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king but a revered figure… Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” Modi said while addressing a gathering in Palghar.

However, the apology seemed to come with a pointed jab at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Modi remarked that they were not the ones who consistently insult and abuse Veer Savarkar, yet refuse to apologise for it.

“My ‘sanskar’ is that the first thing I did upon landing in Maharashtra today was to apologise to my revered deity. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse,” he added.