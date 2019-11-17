The Shiv Sena-BJP tussle from Maharashtra has reached to the Parliament as the Shiv Sena MPs are being allotted seats on the opposition side.

While addressing to media after the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Shiv Sena’s minister has resigned from the NDA government, they are not attending today’s NDA meeting and working out alliance with the Congress and the NCP. So it is natural that they will be allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses.”

Last Monday, Arvind Sawant, the lone minister in the Union council of ministers submitted his resignation last Monday. Later on Saturday, the party said that it will not attend the meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.

As per sources, all the three Shiv Sena MPs in Rajya Sabha have been allocated seats on the opposition side. It is yet to be done in the Rajya Sabha.

After a rift over the 50-50 power sharing in Maharashtra assembly, the decades old alliance between the two parties broke. Now the Shiv Sena is holding parleys with Congress-NCP to form the government in the state.