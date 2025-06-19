Shiv Sena turns 59: MNS attacks Shinde camp, alliance buzz with Uddhav grows

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande questioned the claims of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena that it has inherited the political legacy of the party’s late founder Balasaheb Thackeray, while interacting with media persons here on Thursday.

Significantly, both the Shiv Senas led by Shinde as well as Uddhav Thackeray are celebrating their 59th anniversary today against the backdrop of the forthcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local civic bodies in Maharashtra. The undivided Shiv Sena was founded on June 19, 1966, by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the father of Uddhav Thackeray and the uncle of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Advertisement

“Today, both Shiv Senas claim that they are the real Shiv Sena. One Shiv Sena is in power but its minister Dada Bhuse issued a government resolution (GR) that the Hindi language must be compulsorily taught in schools. If you really believe in Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts, then change it immediately. The central government should implement the two-language formula from first standard to fifth standard without succumbing to any pressure from the BJP,” MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande demanded.

Advertisement

Deshpande challenged the Shinde-led Shiv Sena saying, “If you (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) believe in Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts, you should strongly oppose Hindi language imposition in Maharashtra. Eminent Indian economist and civil servant from Maharashtra Chintaman Dwarakanath Deshmukh (often referred to as CD Deshmukh) who was in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet, resigned from the cabinet after he saw the hatred against the Marathi language. Dada Bhuse should take Chintamanrao Deshmukh as his role model”.

The MNS leader’s statement came only days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis which triggered off considerable political speculation that Raj Thackeray may not ally with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

However, on Wednesday, former corporators of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena told Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a closed-door meeting to discuss the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, that joining hands with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would be “strategically beneficial” to win elections to local civic bodies and municipal corporations.

“The mood in Mumbai is favourable for such an alliance,” said former Sena corporators who attended the closed-door meeting. They told Uddhav Thackeray that a Shiv Sena-MNS tie-up could consolidate the Marathi vote as well as strengthen the opposition against the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti ruling alliance. The belief among the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena cadre is that a tie-up with the MNS could unify the Marathi vote as well as counter the BJP’s urban dominance in Mumbai.

The suggestion to ally with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS came after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray himself asked a direct question to his party’s former corporators during the closed-door discussion whether allying with the MNS would be beneficial or not, party sources said.

After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was told by his former corporators about allying with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, Uddhav struck a note of caution and called for a consensus.

“I will take a final decision on any alliance only after taking all of you into confidence,” Uddhav Thackeray assured the gathering at the meeting. Uddhav also urged Shiv Sena workers to remain united and loyal, adding that “More such meetings will follow in the coming days.”

In a related development, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Please keep in mind that tomorrow (Thursday) is the 59th anniversary of the Shiv Sena (which was founded on 19 June, 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray). I am talking about the original Shiv Sena, and not the duplicate Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde). On the occasion of the 59th-anniversary celebrations of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray will clarify his position about several issues about which there are some doubts and confusion in the minds of the people. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will definitely take decisions in the best interest of Maharashtra and Maharashtrians,” Sanjay Raut said, after he was asked about the possibility of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena allying with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.