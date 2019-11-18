As the picture in Maharashtra still not clear, with new developments adding up on each day, Shiv Sena on Monday raised voice against friends turned foes the BJP, on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament, seeking immediate relief for farmers affected by unseasonal rains in parts of Maharashtra and staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.

Sena’s stand-off with the BJP was visible in the lower House as its members were the first among other opposition parties to stage protest against the government and disrupt the proceedings.

The Sena and the BJP fought the state polls together and emerged with 161 seats in the 288-member house but fell out after a bitter dispute over allocation of portfolios and sharing of the Chief Minister’s post. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray then approached the opposition – the NCP and the Congress – to form an unlikely alliance and stake claim to form the government, something the BJP declined to do when approached by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, citing its lack of a majority.

President’s rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

As soon as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla completed the obituary references, the Sena MPs stood on their seats and started shouting slogans saying, “we need justice for farmers”.

In party mouthpiece “Saamana”, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena recently had raised the issue of farmers who have suffered crop losses and had advocated adequate compensation without attaching any conditions, in an editorial piece.

Infact the Congress-BJP and Shiv Sena , the three parties were supposed to meet the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday to discuss about “governance failure” on the issue of farmers and rising unemployment, according to reports but that meeting was postponed till Monday.

Other opposition parties joined the Sena MPs later but became busy seeking the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah from detention.

Abdullah has been in detention in Kashmir since August 5 when the Central government abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state.

The opposition, led by the Congress, including the National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Dravida Munetra Kazhgam, went to the well of the House shouting slogans “stop dividing country” and “we want justice”.

As the Speaker continued the Question Hour amid pandemonium, Sena’s leader Vinayak Raut, an MP from Mumbai’s Vile Parle, demanded compensation for the farmers from the Centre saying that their crops were damaged due to natural disasters. The party staged a walkout from the House.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to opposition MPs to let the Question Hour function smoothly, assuring them that the government is ready to discuss all issues in Zero Hour.

“Question Hour is the right of every member. I appeal to you (opposition) to let the Question Hour function. Government is ready to reply over any issue in Zero Hour,” Joshi said.

Birla gave assurance to the opposition as they continued their protest. He said that he was ready to give them a chance to speak as per rule and suggested them to sit and not disturb the proceedings of the House.

The winter session of parliament starting today, will be held till December 13.