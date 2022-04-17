Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut questions silence of PM Modi over outbreaks of communal violence in country

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over several outbreaks of communal violence incidents during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti across the country and said that the PM must talk about “communal harmony” and “unity” to calm people.

He added that the Prime Minister must come forward and address these issues and talk about communal harmony and unity in the country to calm the people.

He alleged that these are political-sponsored attacks and that the atmosphere of the country is deliberately being spoiled for electoral gains.

“The most worrisome thing is that the Prime Minister is silent over such incidents. The Prime Minister should come forward and talk about communal harmony and unity. He should come forward and share his Mann ki Baat,” Raut told the mediapersons.

Since there are no issues like surgical strikes, Ram Mandir prevailing at the present, hence in order to seek votes in the upcoming elections, such incidents are being orchestrated, he added.

“There were attempts to jeopardise peace in Maharashtra but the people and police here are peaceful. Some people had a mission to provoke riots in name of Ram & Hanuman through ‘New Owaisi’…’ Hindu Owaisi’ of the state…We won’t let that happen,” he stated.

“I have not taken anybody’s name…whatever work BJP made to do AIMIM’s Owaisi to win UP elections, the same is being asked to do from Maharashtra’s ‘New Hindu Owaisi’ by the BJP,” he further stated.

“The atmosphere of the country is deliberately being spoiled for electoral gains. It’s not right. In Delhi, there was violence during the procession during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami which has never happened before. Previously, these festivals were celebrated with peace,” he further stated.

“Carrying out procession is the right of Hindus, but these are political sponsored attacks,” he added.

These attacks are happening to spoil the atmosphere of the country, he further stated.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area after the incident of violence and stone-pelting erupted following a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra.

While on April 10, several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession.