Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to 14 days judicial custody

Eight days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested after by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case, a special PMLA Court sent him to 14-days judicial custody till August 22 here on Monday.

The ED had raided Raut’s residence in Bhandup on July 31 and arrested him in the wee hours of August 1 in connection with a money-laundering case.

Meanwhile, the PMLA Court Special Judge M.G. Deshpande granted Raut judicial custody after the ED said it did not require his additional custody.

The cas was detected from the redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl, Goregaon, by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the HDIL.

Besides Raut, his the ED had interrogated the MP’s wife, Varsha Raut for around 10 hours on Saturday in the same case in which it had earlier arrested his close associate, Pravin Raut.

Sanjay Raut, 61, was earlier sent to a four-day ED remand which was extended by three more days till August 8, followed by the two-week long judicial custody granted on Monday.

The Special Judge Deshpande took cognisance of the MP’s medical records pertaining to his heart ailments and permitted him home-cooked food along with his medicines as prescribed by the doctor while ordering judicial custody,

In April the ED had attached properties belonging to Varsha Raut and Pravin Raut and two others, worth around Rs 11.15 crore as part of its probe.

On July 1, Sanjay Raut was grilled for over 10 hours by the ED and then summoned again on at least two occasions, but he skipped the same citing the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.