As talks are on for government formation in Maharashtra between the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress and modalities are being finalized, the picture is becoming clear that now that the Shiv Sena will take the Chief Minister’s post and head the government. Maharashtra’s next government will be led by the Shiv Sena and the common minimum programme (CMP) being worked out along with the Congress and the NCP ahead of its formation will be in the “state’s interest”, said party spokesman Sanjay Raut on Friday.

NCP leader Nawab Malik also reiterated similar view. He said, “The rift between Shiv Sena and BJP was over the CM post. So we are not going to contest for the CM post. The CM will be from Shiv Sena.”

Though it is not yet clear whether the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM or will the party nominate someone else for the post.

While talking to reporters, Raut said, Shiv Sena will lead Maharashtra for the next “25 years” and not just five years.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who turned 58 on Friday, was responding to questions on whether his party will share the chief minister’s post with the NCP and the Congress, its allies in the prospective three-party government.

“Talks are on with the Congress and the NCP to work out a common minimum programme which will be in the interest of the state and its people,” he said.

“Whether it is a single party government or an alliance, an agenda for governance is necessary. There are infrastructure projects to be taken forward, (and issues related to) drought,unseasonal rains (are to be tackled).

On forming government with political rivals, Raut said, “Those coming with us are experienced administrators. We will benefit from their experience,” he said.

On its political rival till now, the Congress party being a part of the government, he said, “leaders of the country’s oldest party have contributed to freedom struggle as well as development of Maharashtra.”

Asked how the Sena, a party identified with Hindutva politics and “anti-Congressism”, will adjust with a non- ideological partner like the Congress,he said, “What is ideology? We are working on a common minimum programme for the state’s welfare.

He did not divulge on the power-sharing formula as speculated that 14 portfolios each for the NCP and the Sena, and 12 for the Congress has been decided. He said, “You don’t worry about power-sharing. Uddhavji (Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray) is capable of taking decisions,” said the politician-journalist, who is also the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Asked how the Sena, a party identified with Hindutva politics and “anti-Congressism”, will adjust with a non- ideological partner like the Congress,he said, “What is ideology? We are working on a common minimum programme for the state’s welfare.

President’s rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. But they did not form the government because the Shiv Sena did not give up on its demand of 50:50 partnership in the government formation and the post of chief minister on rotational basis for 2.5 years for both the parties. The BJP on the other hand did not cede to the Sena’s demand of sharing the chief minister”s post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance.

The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively, in the last month’s polls.

(With inputs from PTI)