Shinde’s SS extends support to BJP in Delhi Assembly polls

In a strategic move to bolster the longstanding alliance with the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, on Tuesday declared its support for BJP candidates in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

The party’s Delhi Pradesh Chief Sandeep Chaudhary officially handed over the letter of support to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

This decision reflects the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s commitment to preserving unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and ensuring effective governance for Delhi. The party’s senior leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the necessity of avoiding vote division to secure a decisive victory for the alliance.

For more than three decades, the SS-BJP alliance has stood as a powerful force in Indian politics, sharing common ideals of Hindutva and good governance. Their recent victory in the Maharashtra state elections underscores the strength of this partnership.

“Delhi, as the nation’s capital, requires a corruption-free and efficient government,” said Shinde.

“Shiv Sena, as a loyal NDA ally, is dedicated to supporting BJP to ensure that Delhi benefits from stable and effective governance, similar to the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Under Modiji’s guidance, India has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest economy, and a BJP-led government in Delhi will further contribute to the vision of ‘Developed India, Developed Delhi, ” he said.

Chaudhary echoed these sentiments, expressing confidence in BJP’s ability to drive progress and prosperity in Delhi. He criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their alleged failures in governance and corruption over the past three decades.

He emphasised the need for a “double-engine government” to propel Delhi’s development, citing the successes seen in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh under BJP leadership.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.