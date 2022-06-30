Shinde reaches Mumbai to meet Guv; stage set to form new govt

The Maharashtra potboiler seems to be reaching its final stage as rebel MLA Eknath Shinde reached Mumbai to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and then BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Alongwith Fadnavis, the duo is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at around 3 PM to stake claim to form the government. While rest of the MLAs are still in Goa, Shinde, who received ‘Z’ category security in view of precautionary measures, left alone for Mumbai.

While Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shinde is now confident of breezing through the floor test.

If sources are to be believed, Fadnavis is likely to take the charge of Chief Minister for the third time with Shinde’s support, the latter could be the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.

With confusion continuing to loom over the next move, the political experts state Shinde will now carry the letter of support of the rebel Sena MLAs and independents when he reaches Mumbai. The support letter reportedly has the signatures of 49 MLAs including Shiv Sena rebels along with the independents.

It also expected that the BJP along with the support of independents and the Shinde faction will stake claim to the government. The new CM and deputy CM will take oath. Shinde faction is likely to be recognised as the Sena legislative party.

Once the ‘rebel’ Sena camp is recognized as the legislative party it wouldable to elect their whip, following which the Governor will give them time for a vote of confidence and finally the Cabinet formation would happen.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to plan for the next strategy. Eknath Shinde faction also held a meeting today in Goa today morning to decide on their future course of action.

“There has been no discussion with the BJP about which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don’t believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it,” Shinde tweeted, adding that the party’s focus is to follow the idea of Hindutva as per Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

“Venerable Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s idea of Hindutva, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings, overall development of Maharashtra and development works in the constituency of MLAs is our focus,” he tweeted.