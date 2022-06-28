Days after rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Tuesday came out of the hotel and claimed that he will be in Mumbai soon, adding that he is accompanied by 50 MLAs who have come on their own.

While talking to media outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Shinde said, “We are with the Shiv Sena and I’ll be in Mumbai soon.”

He further added, “50 MLAs are here on their own. No MLA is suppressed here, and everyone is happy. The MLAs are with us at the Guwahati hotel.”

On being asked if MLAs in Guwahati are in touch with Shiv Sena, Shinde said if this is so, it should reveal their names too.

“We are in Shiv Sena and will take the party ahead. We are taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva and there should be no doubt about this,” he said.

Shinde added: “Deepak Kesarkar is our spokesperson and he will give you the updates about our stand. We will let you know our further course of action.”

Meanwhile, rebel Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar also confirmed with the media that Shinde is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari soon, adding that a floor test might take place this week only.

(With inputs from IANS)