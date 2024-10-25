Shillong leads 2025 bucket list for Indian travelers: Scenic landscapes, cultural richness drive 828% surge in interest

Shillong has become the top travel destination for Indian tourists in 2025, according to Skyscanner’s “Travel Trends Report,” marking an impressive 828 per cent increase in travel interest.

This “Scotland of the East” captures travelers with its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and year-round mild weather, surpassing even Baku, Azerbaijan, and Langkawi, Malaysia, as a must-visit destination.

The city’s scenic charm, rich cultural heritage, and diverse attractions continue to attract tourists seeking immersive and budget-friendly travel experiences.

Indian travelers are showing a shift towards unique, economical trips, with 86 per cent planning to maintain or increase their spending on flights and 80 per cent on accommodations, while prioritising cost-effective options.

Travelers are increasingly inspired by social media and entertainment, with 68 per cent influenced by social media, 57 per cent by online media, and 52 per cent by film and TV. There’s also a marked interest in outdoor activities, including stargazing, nature photography, and interactive art experiences, as well as an increased focus on culinary and cultural exploration.

For those interested in seeing other trending destinations, Almaty, Kazakhstan, has seen a major drop in airfare, making it a top “Best Value” destination. Meanwhile, Tromsø in Norway, with its appeal for Northern Lights viewing, and other adventurous sites like Tashkent and Saudi Arabia’s al-Ula, are capturing the attention of Indian travelers.

This shift illustrates a broader trend towards exploring natural wonders, immersive experiences, and international destinations that promise unique cultural connections.