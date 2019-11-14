As the Supreme Court’s decided to refer the “vexed” Sabarimala issue to a larger bench and admitted issues involved have implications for the practice of all faiths Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday welcomed the top court’s stance.

The Supreme Court said a seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

“I welcome the SC’s decision to refer the vexed #Sabarimala issue to a larger bench…The issues involved have implications for the practice of all faiths,” said Tharoor, who is the member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram.

While the five-judge bench unanimously agreed to refer the religious issues to a larger bench, it gave a 3:2 split decision on petitions seeking a review of the top court’s September 2018 decision allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala.

The Supreme Court on Thursday did not stay its September 28, 2018 order allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple. However, Supreme Court referred to a larger bench, the review petitions against the verdict allowing entry of women into Kerala’s Lord Ayappa Temple.

The Supreme Court, by a majority of 3:2, referred the review petitions to a larger 7-judge Constitution bench. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice DY Chandrachud gave a dissenting judgement.