Shashi Tharoor super spokesperson of BJP: Congress leader fires fresh salvo at Kerala MP

Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, calling him a super spokesperson of the BJP.

“Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the super spokesperson of the BJP, and what the BJP leaders are not saying, speaking in favour of PM Modi and the government, Shashi Tharoor is doing that…,” said Udit Raj.

He further stated: “Does he (Shashi Tharoor) even know what the earlier governments used to do? They didn’t beat drums like today. Earlier, surgical strikes used to happen, and no one would even find out… Not like Modi ji, who won’t act but will start boasting…They (the Modi government) are taking credit for the army’s operations…”

His latest remarks targeting his Congress colleague came after Tharoor, who is part of the all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor, praised the government’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay, on that, let there be no doubt. When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad – the Uri strike in September 2015. That was already something we had not done before…,” Tharoor said in Panama while speaking about Operation Sindoor.

This is not the first time Udit Raj has targeted Tharoor. Earlier on Sunday, he accused Tharoor of having a soft corner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My dear @ShashiTharoor you criticised the Kerala government for its 2023 decision to send Rs 10 crore in aid to Turkey following an earthquake. What was Operation Dost of Modi Govt to assist Turkey. India sent multiple batches of aid, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, search and rescue dog squads, medical teams, field hospitals, medicines, relief material, and specialised equipment… Why are you hiding your love for PM Modi? You are free to express that, who is holding you?” he wrote in a post on X.

After the Pahalgam attack, when Tharoor supported the government, saying no country can guarantee 100 per cent foolproof intelligence, Udit Raj questioned his political loyalty.

In response, Tharoor had said that since Udit Raj was in the BJP, he was better qualified to understand who speaks for the saffron party.