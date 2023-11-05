Shashi Tharoor couldn’t help but dance on ‘secret crush’ in Aizawl

The flamboyant Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor on Saturday hummed, clapped, and danced to the famous Mizo song ‘Di Ruk Te’, giving a delightful touch to his political campaign.

The Congress leader was accompanied by state Congress president Lalsawta and some other leaders on the stage in front of a packed audience at Vanapa Hall in Mizoram’s Aizawl during the election campaign.

The song ‘Di Ruk Te’ meaning ‘secret crush’ on which the leaders were dancing is sung by popular Mizo singer Sangtei Khuptong in Mizo, but the language couldn’t deter the Congress leader from shaking a leg.

Mizo famous singer Sangtei Khuptong was invited to the event to sing songs in between the Tharoor’s interactions with the people ahead of the assembly polls.

As soon as Khuptong completed the song, Tharoor took the microphone from the singer, praised her, and later thanked her for keeping his request to sing a Mizo song.

“You are fabulous. I must say, in 15 years of politics, this is the most fun I have had in a campaign,” he said amid a huge round of applause from the audience.

Tharoor arrived in Aizawl on Friday on a three-day visit to campaign for party candidates.

The Congress is contesting in all 40 constituencies of the state, going to be held on November 7.

However, in a press conference prior to this, Tharoor hit out at the BJP, accusing it of putting the ‘idea of India’ in danger.

“We are seeing a real challenge to the idea of India. That is, we have a ruling party that seems determined to have ‘one nation, one election’, ‘one nation, one language’, ‘one nation, one religion’, and ‘one nation, one leader’. This is not India. This is not the way India works. The Congress party has always stood for the celebration of the diversity of our country, where it is a matter of strength for India and not weakness… So I would stress that one of our first messages, I want to give you all today is that Congress wants to remind people of the diversity of India, which some people are attempting to eliminate, dilute, or completely diminish…” he said.