Shashi Tharoor admits to differences with Congress leadership, says he was not invited to Nilambur by-election campaign

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he was not invited to the Nilambur by-election campaign.

Tharoor acknowledged that he is having differences with some in party’s leadership and revealed that he did not campaign in the Nilambur Assembly byelection as he was not invited by the Congress for it. However, he added that he would not talk about such issues in view of the bypoll in Nilambur constituency.

Advertisement

“I have been working in Congress for the past 16 years. I have some differences of opinion with the party, and I will discuss them inside the party… Today I don’t want to speak on it. I need to meet and talk, let the time come, and I will discuss it,” Tharoor told media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Advertisement

Tharoor said he was not invited for the Nilambur campaign as was the practice during the other byelections, including the one in Wayanad held in 2024.

, “My love and friendship to Congress and its workers will remain intact. I have my disagreements with the current leadership. I don’t want my opinion to be discussed on this election day,” Tharoor said

Tharoor dismissed questions about his switching over to the BJP and said that he is not going anywhere.

“I am a member of the Congress party. I have been working in Thiruvananthapuram parliament constituency and have been elected for the fourth time by the people. I am a man, who if a task is undertaken, will discharge that duty with integrity. The union government had delegated a task upon me and I had discharged it with utmost sincerity and integrity,” he said

Tharoor made it clear that he would accept any invitation made by the union government like the one following Operation Sindoor.