Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he has decided to resign from the post of party chief.

Pawar has said that he has decided to step down as NCP president, reported agency. He made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi – Political Autobiography”.

“I know when to stop… I have set up a committee of senior NCP leaders who will decide on the next president,” said Pawar.

However, the Rajya Sabha member with three more years to go, assured that he would remain active in public life through social-politics, as in the past over 55 years.

The development comes amid reported internal fissures in the party. According to reports, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and some party MLAs might join the BJP, a claim rejected by him.

Sharad Pawar had last week said that said if someone is trying to break away, a “firm stand” will be taken.

Meanwhile, NCP supporters have protested against the sudden resign announcement. His announcement was greeted with shock, many bursting into tears and raising slogans in his support with many party activists appealing to Pawar to take back his decision as the country needs him.

(With Inputs from Agency)