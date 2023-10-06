Sharad Pawar meets Kharge, Rahul to discuss poll strategy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Friday along with party MLA Jitendra Awadh.

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Kerala Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting.

Sources said the leaders discussed the current political scenario and the roadmap for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in several states as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, informing about the meeting with the senior Congress leaders later, Pawar called it a courtesy call. He wrote on microblogging site X: “Paid a courtesy visit to INC President MP Malikarjun Kharge at his residence. MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and Gurdeep Sapal, INC CWC Member were also present for the meeting.”

The NCP shared the news along with pictures of the meeting in the post.

Meanwhile, Kharge wrote on X, “Today, along with Rahul Gandhi ji, met NCP president Sharad Pawar ji to further raise the voice of the people of the country.”

“We are ready for every challenge. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA,” he added.