“Shameless…”: Telangana CM KCR slams Congress over Dharani portal row

Launching an attack on Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said that it is trying to snatch farmers’ rights by speaking of removing the ‘Dharani’ portal, which is the official land records management portal of the state.

“Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that they would throw the ‘Dharani’ portal in ‘The Bay of Bengal’ if voted to power. If it goes to ‘The Bay of Bengal’, farmers will fall into problems, their lands will be snatched by others and they will have to make rounds to the court”, the Telangana CM said while addressing a public gathering in Telangana’s Jangaon district.

“The government gave you the right to empower yourself, the ‘shameless’ congress is saying to remove it. Dear farmers, your right is in your hands. What we did was empower the farmers”, he added.

Dharani portal was introduced by the Telangana CM KCR in 2020, with the aim to increase transparency and efficiency in government, as well as to provide accountability for land registrations, mutations, and asset transfers, and provide secure, hassle-free services to the farmers, as per an official statement by the state government.

As the poll bugle has sounded in Telangana with the announcement of poll dates, parties are putting their shoulders to the wheel while aiming to achieve the maximum number of seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to visit Telangana as part of their Vijayabheri yatra on Wednesday.

During his three-day visit, Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a series of public meetings and connect with labourers, farmers, and party members.

This visit by both leaders is expected to provide a significant boost to the Telangana Congress.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.