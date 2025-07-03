Shakti-VIII: Indian and French armies conclude intense 96-hour joint field operation

The eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise Shakti culminated today at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in France. The exercise included troops from Indian Army’s Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion and French Army’s 13ᵉ Demi-Brigade de Légion Étrangère.

A statement from the army spokesperson stated that the Indian contingent, comprising 90 personnel, participated in a series of mission-oriented drills tailored to sub-conventional operations, along with the French army. The engagement included combat shooting, urban warfare training, obstacle crossings, Electronic Warfare (EW) integration, and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) operations.

Shakti-VIII marked the successful completion of an intensive training engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual trust, and tactical coordination between the Indian and French Armies.

The army spokesperson stated that the major highlight of the exercise was the successful execution of a 96-hour continuous field exercise, simulating multi-domain scenarios in complex operational environments. The phase tested the endurance, planning proficiency, and joint decision-making capabilities of both contingents under realistic and high-pressure conditions.

Exercise Shakti-VIII stands as a testament to the growing strategic convergence between India and France. It has not only facilitated the exchange of tactical knowledge and operational best practices but has also reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries towards regional stability, collective security, and defence cooperation, the statement read.