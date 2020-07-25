The man named Shahrukh Pathan who came at the centre of the Delhi violence after waving gun at a policeman, claimed threat to his life on Saturday.

Shahrukh moved a Delhi court seeking a direction to the Tihar Jail authorities against transferring him to a general cell, claiming a threat to life.

He was arrested on March 3 and is currently lodged in the Jail No. 4 of the high-risk prisoners at Tihar Jail.

In an application, filed before the Karkardooma court, Pathan said he wanted to continue staying with the high-risk prisoners as “there is a threat to his life and apprehension that any untoward incident may take place at any point of time, if he is shifted with general inmates”.

The application was filed after he was orally informed by the jail authorities that he would be shifted from the high-risk prisoners’ jail to a cell with general inmates.

As per the reports, the plea will come up for the hearing on July 29.

Shahrukh Pathan was in the news after he flashed a gun at the Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya. The video of the act had gone viral.

Shahrukh’s act came during the riots that broke out after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activists which took an ugly turn.

On May 1, the Delhi Police filed a 350-page charge-sheet against Pathan and two others — Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik — in connection with the case.