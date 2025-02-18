Shah directs full Implementation of New Criminal Laws in J&K by April 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure the full implementation of three new criminal laws, enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by April 2025.

Chairing a review meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Shah emphasized the need for the optimum use of technology to ensure speedy justice under the new laws.

He stated that for effective implementation, it is imperative to change the mindset of police personnel and the administration while also creating awareness among citizens.

Highlighting the improved security situation in the region, Shah urged the police to now focus on safeguarding citizens’ rights. He also underscored the urgent need to utilize the provision of “Trial in Absentia” in the Union Territory.

The Home Minister stressed the importance of fixing accountability among police officers to expedite the filing of chargesheets.

He further directed that every police station in J&K should maximize the use of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Additionally, Shah called for 100% training of investigating officers on the new legal provisions at the earliest.

He emphasized that decisions regarding provisions related to terrorism and organized crime should only be taken after thorough scrutiny at the level of a Superintendent of Police. Strict monitoring is required to prevent misuse of these provisions, he added.

Despite challenging circumstances, Shah acknowledged the satisfactory progress made by the J&K administration and government in implementing the new laws.

He instructed that the progress of implementation should be reviewed on a weekly, fortnightly, and monthly basis by the Director General of Police (DGP), Chief Secretary (CS), and Chief Minister (CM), respectively.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the meeting, where Shah reviewed the status of various new provisions related to policing, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in J&K.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, J&K Chief Secretary, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), along with the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and the Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).