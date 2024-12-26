Shah calls for 10-year roadmap to achieve seed production target

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said on Thursday that the Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) should focus more on the seed production that requires less water and pesticides.

Chairing a review meeting of the BBSSL here, the home minister said efforts should be made to ensure that small farmers achieve the highest possible yields and that the maturity period of their crops is extended.

Addressing the meeting, the Union home minister and minister of cooperation said the BBSSL has a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sehkar Se Samriddhi” and empowering farmers.

He calls on the BBSSL to focus on the collection and preservation of India’s traditional seeds. In this context, he set a target for Samiti to connect with an additional 20,000 cooperatives by the year 2025-26.

The Union home minister said the BBSSL is working rapidly towards the collection and preservation of India’s traditionally nutritious seeds. He emphasised that the IFFCO and the KRIBHCO should evaluate the nutritional value of our indigenous and hybrid seeds.

He added that the priority of the BBSSL is to promote and preserve traditionally nutritious seeds which are now in less usage along with increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds without reducing their nutritional value.

He noted that the IFFCO and the KRIBHCO should strive to make their laboratories exemplary and the best in the field. Shah also mentioned that all cooperative institutions should encourage farmers to practice farming with certified seeds.

The Union home minister and minister of cooperation highlighted that more than 20,000 different cooperative societies from 34 states and union territories across the country are shareholders of BBSSL.

He added that the BBSSL should utilise the scientists and laboratories of all government universities working towards seed production, research and promotion.

The minister stressed the preparation of a 10-year roadmap and its regular review to achieve the goals related to increasing seed production.

During Rabi 2024, the BBSSL is producing foundation and certified seeds over an area of 5,596 hectares across six states. Under this programme, an estimated production of 1,64,804 quintals of seeds from 49 varieties of 8 crops is expected.

The BBSSL has set an ambitious target of achieving a total turnover of Rs 18,000 crore by the year 2032-33. Since its operations began, BBSSL has sold/distributed 41,773 quintals of seeds, primarily from four crops—wheat, groundnut, oats, and berseem—which have a market value of approximately Rs 41.50 crore.